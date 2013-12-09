"Travel & Tourism in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel & Tourism in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Travel & Tourism in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers domestic and international inbound tourism. Market volume is based on numbers of visitors on leisure and/or business trips which include at least one overnight stay in paid accommodation. Market size for Travel & Tourism in South Africa is given in tourist with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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