"Travel & Tourism in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel & Tourism in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Travel & Tourism in UK by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers domestic and international inbound tourism. Market volume is based on numbers of visitors on leisure and/or business trips which include at least one overnight stay in paid accommodation. Market size for Travel & Tourism in UK is given in tourist with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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