Key Players in Travel Transportation Market are: Botswana Railways (Botswana), Caminhos de Ferro de Mocambique (Mozambique), TransNamib Limited (Namibia), Swaziland Railway (South Africa), Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tanzania), Zambia Railways Limited (Zambia), National Railways of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Central East African Railway (Malawi), Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (South Africa), Metrorail (South Africa),



Brief Overview of Travel Transportation:

Travel is defined as the movement of people between distant geographical locations and done by various mode of transportation such as railway, bus, boat, among others. Various benefits of traveling among people such as improves social and communication skills, ensure peace of mind, enhances your tolerance for uncertainty, creates memories for a lifetime, among others. In the last few years, there is an increase in the travel & tourism industry. For instance, according to a data obtained by the World Travel and Tourism Council, the global industry has grown from USD 6.03 trillion in 2006 and reached more than USD 8.27 trillion by 2017, which is growing at CAGR of 2.9%. In addition, there is also an increase in international traveler passenger across the world. For instance, as per an article published by World Bank, the number of international travel departures increased from 633.4 million in 1995 to 1.57 billion in 2017 increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 1995 till 2017. Hence, the rising number of travel & tourism industry across the world and an increase in globalization of businesses are likely to be a major driver for the global travel transportation market over the forecast period.



In August 2018, the Botswana Railways (Botswana) company has launched three five-car DMUs, which have a maximum design speed of 110km/h for operation at 100km/h. Hence, this launched will affect the growth of the market in the future.



Market Trend

- Rising Number of Online Travel Agencies (OTA) Operating in Various Region Such as India



Market Drivers

- Rise in Travel & Tourism across the World, Upsurge in Disposable Income and Rise in Middle-Class Segment,

- An upsurge in Infrastructural Investments By Regional Governments And Rapid Growth In Travel Retail

-



Market Challenges

- Major Concern regarding the Establishment of Better Security Infrastructure for Tourists and Travelers

- Major Problem regarding the Extreme Weather Events Damaging the Destinations

-



The Travel Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Leisure spending, Business spending), Travel Days (7 days, 7-15 days, More than 15 days), Service (Food & Lodging, Business Activity, Recreation Activity, Others), Traveler (Group, Solo), Mode of Transport (Railways {Regional Services, Intercity Routes, High-Speed Services, Steam Trains}, Roadways {Private Car, Coach, Taxi, Bus, others}, Waterways {Ferries, Cruise Ships, Barges, Yachts}, Others)



Geographically Global Travel Transportation markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Travel Transportation markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Key Questions Addressed in the Report

-Who are the top 20 players operating in the Travel Transportation market?

-What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Travel Transportation industry?

-What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

-Which are the untapped emerging regions in the market?

-What are the recent application areas in the market?



