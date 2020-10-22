Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Travel Transportation Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Travel Transportation Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Botswana Railways (Botswana), Caminhos de Ferro de Mocambique (Mozambique), TransNamib Limited (Namibia), Swaziland Railway (South Africa), Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tanzania), Zambia Railways Limited (Zambia), National Railways of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Central East African Railway (Malawi), Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (South Africa) and Metrorail (South Africa)



Travel is defined as the movement of people between distant geographical locations and done by various mode of transportation such as railway, bus, boat, among others. Various benefits of traveling among people such as improves social and communication skills, ensure peace of mind, enhances your tolerance for uncertainty, creates memories for a lifetime, among others. In the last few years, there is an increase in the travel & tourism industry. For instance, according to a data obtained by the World Travel and Tourism Council, the global industry has grown from USD 6.03 trillion in 2006 and reached more than USD 8.27 trillion by 2017, which is growing at CAGR of 2.9%. In addition, there is also an increase in international traveler passenger across the world. For instance, as per an article published by World Bank, the number of international travel departures increased from 633.4 million in 1995 to 1.57 billion in 2017 increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 1995 till 2017. Hence, the rising number of travel & tourism industry across the world and an increase in globalization of businesses are likely to be a major driver for the global travel transportation market over the forecast period.



Market Trend

- Rising Number of Online Travel Agencies (OTA) Operating in Various Region Such as India



Market Drivers

- Rise in Travel & Tourism across the World, Upsurge in Disposable Income and Rise in Middle-Class Segment,

- An upsurge in Infrastructural Investments By Regional Governments And Rapid Growth In Travel Retail



Opportunities

- Government's initiative to Spending in Infrastructural Development, which is Suitable for Tourism

- Growing Demand from the Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others



Restraints

- Issue related to Outdated Tourism Infrastructures in Many Locations and Government Taxation to Travel and Tourism Industry

- Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Regarding Sales on Airports may act as restrain for Market



Challenges

- Major Concern regarding the Establishment of Better Security Infrastructure for Tourists and Travelers

- Major Problem regarding the Extreme Weather Events Damaging the Destinations



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



