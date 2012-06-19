New Technology Can Improve Security of Travel Visa Approval Process

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- The RRA Center, developer of the world's first automated system to evaluate human trust and risk factors, stated its technology can enhance the security of travel visa screening operations by identifying individuals who pose potential security threats, and who would not be detected using current procedures.



Reviews by government and private security experts have concluded the travel visa screening operations of most nations do not eliminate some significant security vulnerabilities. This is because most governments rely upon database checks and the interviewing skills of their consular officials to make visa decisions. Commander Ivan Ortega of the RRA Center explained that security databases are only as accurate as the information they contain, and it is well established that virtually all large security databases are missing crucial information or contain faulty data. Of more concern to Commander Ortega are the threats posed by individuals who plan to commit illegal acts, but who are not contained in any intelligence or security databases. Sometimes know as "lone wolves," these individuals have managed to remain undetected by security and intelligence agencies. According to Ortega, such individuals exist worldwide and they present a considerable security threat since they can enter countries legally, without coming to the attention of security officials, and perform terrorist acts, intelligence missions, and other illicit activities.



Commander Ortega explained that scientific studies have proven even the most experienced interviewers are only about 40% - 50% accurate in detecting deception. Since there are currently no unbiased or objective evaluations to determine risk or deception during the visa screening process, the probability of serious security oversights are greatly increased. According to Ortega, this serious vulnerability has never been adequately addressed by those nations concerned with terrorism and other security threats such as organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking, and related national security issues. "Most western governments rely upon outdated and ineffective polygraph equipment to determine deception. It has been scientifically established the polygraph is neither suitable nor capable of massively and rapidly screening individuals for trust and risk factors, including deception. Today's polygraph is nothing more than digitized 1950's technology, which is ill-suited to meet the global security challenges of the 21st Century."



Commander Ortega stated the goal of Remote Risk Assessment (RRA) is to evaluate trust and risk factors of individuals who may present security threats. "RRA is unique due to the simplicity of the interview process and the fact the system is totally automated. RRA can conduct thousands of trust and risk assessment interviews per day, which makes it ideal for screening individuals applying for travel visas. Further, it was designed to be applied in a virtual, decentralized manner using the existing communications infrastructure. There is no other technology, system, or process in existence that can massively, rapidly and accurately screen individuals for trust and risk factors. Unlike the polygraph, RRA is a 21st Century technology that can be applied to visa screening operations today." Ortega also noted the RRA system has proven it precision and reliability by achieving accuracy levels greater than 95% during large-scale trust assessment interviewing projects.



For further details, Commander Ivan Ortega can be contacted directly at 915-443-7722 or by email at mailto:ivanortega@rrasolutions.com.