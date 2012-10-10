Travel with Ease by Renting the Cars from Promotor Rent

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Whatever be the nature of your travel, be it official or a holiday with your family, it is very important that you take the right travel company for the rented cars. A comfortable and hassle free car rental service provider can help you make you journey much easier and joyful. Moreover when you are in Romania you surely would like to travel in and around the cities in the car of a reliable service provider.



Promotor Car Rental Romania is a popular brand which has been providing its car rental services across the country. The vast range of their cars which features some of the latest models is surely going to make your journey much better. They have been known for their high standard services and maintaining the right safety and punctuality in their services across Romania. This is highly evident from the ever growing customer base which has made them among the best car rental service providers across the country. The other thing which makes them a company to go for is the competitive rates at which the cars are available. Irrespective of the fact that you are a local to a particular area their skilled employees make sure you are not cheated in any way while you cater to their services.



Promotor Car Rental Romania has devised their unique plans so that people get the best economic rates for the bookings they make. One is the short term strategy which is for a period of 1 to 30 days where separate discounts, special offers along with loyalty bonuses are provided to the customers. For their long term clients the strategy they have adopted is providing unique monthly rates, high quality services, besides covering the insurance and taxes for the period the cars have been hired.



Depending on the journey and places you travel, you can book their services in advance where the cars would be delivered by the registered employees of the company. Making it an all-clear rate chart they provide the rates with no extra charges. Moreover you need not worry about the taxes or other charges which may be applicable during your journey. The rates of the services have been compiled which means you will not be charged any extra besides the rates provided. Other things which come with their services are the Collision Damage Waiver, Third Party Liability, Theft Protection insurances, and more. In case you are wondering the means you could pay for their services then you need not worry as they provide you with the option of paying it through banks, checks, cash, credit cards, etc. The currencies accepted are Euro, GBP, and RON.



About Promotor Rent a Car Romaina

The company has been offering their rental services for many years across Romania. They started from the city of Bucharest where addressing customer needs had been the primary focus. It is a registered under the name of S.C. Promotor Rent A Car S.R.L is a local registered company in Bucharest, Romania.



Contact Promotor Car Rental Romania



You can get in touch and book their services by calling at their phone number at: +40734 403 403. You may send a fax or an email at +40213305544 and office@auto-rent.ro respectively.



http://www.auto-rent.ro