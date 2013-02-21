Travel Writers Association Announces 2013 Award Winners for Excellence in Travel Writing, Photography and Mass Media

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Travel Writers Association (TWA) announced the winners of its 2013 TWA Awards Competition. Awards were given to travel writers, media specialists and photographerwhose outstanding work was represented in print and electronic media in 2012. The competition honors the achieved excellence in travel writing, photography, television and social media.



Seven winners were selected in recognition of their outstanding excellence in travel journalism, photography, publications, television and social media. Winners in this year's competition are: John Lamkin, Lifetime Achievement Award; Ann Lombardi, Travel Radio Personality of the Year; Laurel Robbins, Travel Blogger of the Year; DM Banks, TWA Member of the Year; TR Threston, Travel Writer of the Year; Darley Newman, Travel Television Personality of the Year; and Susan Frost, Travel Photographer of the Year.



"Our winners are superstars in their respective fields," said Ian Cook, CEO of the organization. “TWA is a professional, non-profit organization with these goals: 1) Keeping the integrity of travel journalists at a high moral standard; 2) professional and personal growth; 3) Networking with other professionals in travel journalism or travel related businesses.”



“Founded in 2010, TWA has over 2,800 members worldwide, including our LinkedIn group members. We are proud to have some of the best and brightest names in the business associated with our organization and we congratulate our 2013 Award Winners,” said Cook.



TWA encourages travel writers, photojournalists, and media specialists in the travel industry by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional benefits and valuable networking resources, and honoring the excellence and integrity of professional travel journalism.



More details about the award winners are available on the TWA website at http://twa18.wildapricot.org.



