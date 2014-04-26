Travel XS Launches Kerala Hop on Hop off at Unbeatable Price

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2014 -- Hot news for tourists eager to explore God's Own Country, top South Indian tour operator Travel XS has recently launched a unique Flexi-Tour schedule for 4 major Kerala destinations at unbeatable rates.



Entitled as Kerala Hop on Hop off Bus Flexi-Stay Tour, Travel XS' innovative odyssey commences from Cochin and covers Alleppey, Thekkady & Munnar, prior to getting back to Cochin. The entire 4 nights/5days Flexi-Stay Tour is offered for 4,999 INR per person.



"We are extremely glad to announce that recently we have launched an innovative and exciting tour idea where you would have the unique opportunity to explore the exotic state- just the way you wish to," stated Mr. J. Sethuraman, CEO of Travel XS. Founded in 1999, Travel XS is a seasoned name across Indian travel sector, specializing in South Indian tours.



He continued, "Our Hop On Hop Off Flexi Tour assures incredible flexibility for you & that too at an amazingly unbeatable price. The coach runs daily & hence the travelers can easily bespeak the tour their specific way. Here you have the liberty to get-on & get-off from our bus at our daily travel route if you desire to spend the night at any of our covered destinations. This Flexi-Tour is aimed to get you the best out of the trip." As it's a Flexi-Stay tour, the accommodation is also included within the tour package.



Speaking further on the Flexi-Stay Tour, the Travel XS stressed on a convenient holiday package, including- transportation by AC coach, Two-Star hotel stay for 4 nights, half-day Munnar sight-seeing excursion & much more.



Added to the Flexi-Tour, Travel XS also extends varied other Kerala holiday tour packages, including family packages and area specific deals as well.



About Travel XS

Travel XS is a leading South India tour operator specializing in South Indian tours. The company offers versatile tour packages, catering to any budget. For more information, visit http://www.keralahoponhopoff.com