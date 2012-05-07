Travel Young Guns Launch New Global Holiday Packages for British Travellers

South Yorks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- As the economy slows and the stresses and strains of daily life become more and more irritating, it’s no surprise that more British residents than ever before are choosing to escape the day to day pressures by taking a well-deserved holiday.



Obtaining both high quality service and great value are forefront in the minds of today’s UK holidaymaker. It’s no surprise, then, that many are now turning to the expert team at leading travel agency Magnum Holidays.



Magnum Holidays is a young, enthusiastic company dedicated to providing travellers throughout the UK with a huge variety of travel opportunities, all ensuring excellent value to the cost-conscious traveller. As an agency specialising in full-service travel, Magnum Holidays is quickly becoming the destination of choice for those seeking high-quality package holidays. By organising all facets of travel, from transport to accommodation and everything in between, the Magnum team ensure that holidaymakers can concentrate on what’s really important; enjoying their travel experience.



As a national organisation, clients of Magnum Holidays benefit on multiple fronts. Firstly, as an agency approved by ABTA and protected by ATOL, those who purchase travel from Magnum can be assured that they’re investing in a high-quality service from a properly accredited team. Further, due to their size, Magnum can source the best prices on both accommodation and transport available anywhere. For clients, this means exceptional value and outstanding piece of mind, a winning combination if ever there was one.



The options offered by the team at Magnum Holidays are extensive. From special occasion holidays, traditional packages and even various cruises, every type of travel and traveller is catered for. While there are many off-the-shelf packages to choose from, the experienced team at Magnum is more than adept at creating completely custom travel solutions which fit the need of each individual client.



So for all those looking at a long deserved break, there’s one name that stands out amongst the rest; Magnum Holidays. With a helpful, experienced team dedicated to achieving the best results for clients of all shapes and sizes, the choice is easy. As more and more people discover the amazing service and great value only Magnum Holidays can provide, it’s no surprise that these young guns are hitting the target for British travellers everywhere.



About Magnum Holidays

