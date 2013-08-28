TravelCell.com Rents iPhones and More for Cheap Data and Calling During International Travel

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Using a cell phone while traveling internationally is like playing Russian Roulette with a cell phone bill. Sometimes, a call may only cost a few dollars when traveling overseas. While in other cases, uploading a single photo to Facebook from across the world could result in hundreds of dollars in data charges.



These are problems that TravelCell.com wants to solve. At TravelCell.com, visitors will find a number of high-end mobile phones available for rent. Customers can rent mobile phones for use in over 200 countries around the world. Many international cell phone rental packages include unlimited data, calling, and texting, making it easy for anyone to travel internationally without racking up hundreds of dollars in cell phone charges.



A spokesperson for TravelCell.com explains how the service works:



“Our cell phone rental service is designed to be as easy as possible for both the casual traveler and the business traveler. We allow business travelers to register their company with TravelCell and enjoy discounted global cell phone rental rates as well as overnight shipping and the ability to stock TravelCell phones at the office. Meanwhile, casual travelers can rent BlackBerries, iPhones, and USB models for use when traveling around the world.”



At the TravelCell.com website, visitors can find student specials and group rates that offer bulk discounts. Travelers who want to continue using their own iPhones can also buy SIM cards for use in other countries.



As the website’s spokesperson explains, many of the phone rentals offer unlimited service:



“When renting an international iPhone, customers enjoy unlimited usage in many countries around the world, including unlimited web browsing, unlimited data and email, and unlimited downloading and web surfing. Many other mobile phone rentals offer unlimited incoming calls from anywhere in the world along with a low daily rental fee and a fair price for all outgoing calls, texts, and data.”



Meanwhile, those who need to use their laptop or computer while traveling can enjoy USB internet sticks that can easily plug into any computer to enjoy high speed internet from all over the world. Other customers who require an internet connection in far-flung parts of the world may also wish to rent satellite phones at TravelCell.com.



As a twelve year old company, TravelCell.com aims to continue building on its success in countries across the globe. Those interested in renting mobile devices today can visit TravelCell.com for more information.



About TravelCell.com

TravelCell.com is a mobile device rental website that allows travelers to rent cell phones and access low-cost calling and data rates around the world. The service is available in over 200 countries and features special discount rates for students, casual travelers, and business travelers. For more information, please visit: http://www.travelcell.com