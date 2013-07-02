Traveler Friendly Insurance Offers Affordable Insurance to Those Traveling Abroad

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Recent changes made by airlines have shocked travelers who have to change or cancel flights due to an emergency. The fees for canceling flights can range from $200.00 and up. There is a large amount of “travel protection” that will help with the costs incurred due to canceling a flight. Travel insurance that is provided by a high quality insurance company and regulated by the state in which the ticket was originally sold will provide financial reimbursement. Companies such as Traveler Friendly Insurance are available to lend travelers a “security blanket.” Too many people are not aware of the costs of medical treatment in other countries and without proper insurance, they could be putting themselves at risk of expensive medical bills.



Despite the dire need for medical assistance, a quarter of travelers are traveling abroad without insurance. According to researched released by ABTA, the leading travel association in the United Kingdon, 1 in 5 people visit a hospital when they are traveling abroad. Younger travelers are more at risk as they commonly travel without insurance. Further research reveals that 4 out of 5 young people admit that they have taken part in “adventurous” activity during their vacation.



Traveler Friendly Insurance is an authorized administrator of IMG insurance. They have been up in operation for over 20 years and are dedicated to offering travel insurance and international medical insurance.



It is important that travellers prepare themselves for unexpected injury, illness or any form of medical emergency. Most traditional medical plans have not been designed for international travel.



A large amount of vacationers are under the impression that travel insurance is not important. In fact, 16% believe travel insurance is not needs, because they believe the government will pay for their treatment when they are in another country. 17% automatically assume that when they are travelling in Europe, they will be covered, because they have a “European Health Insurance Card,” but this will only provide basic care. Traveler Friendly Insurance also offers expatriate insurance. Expatriate insurance has been designed specifically for foreign nationals residing outside of the country they have a passport for.



The spokesperson for Traveler Friend Insurance says, “We urge our vacationers to look into travel insurance and pick their policy before they travel abroad. Accidents can happen at any given moment and sometimes, without meaning to, those accidents can lead to expensive medical bills. This is a risk that is not worth taking, especially when the average insurance policy is affordable. Travel insurance will prevent individuals from having to pay a large amount of money for medical insurance if they get hurt during their vacation.”



Individuals who plan on traveling in the near future are encouraged to contact the company today in order to get traveller insurance.



