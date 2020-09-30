Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Traveler's Diarrhea Treatment Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled traveler's diarrhea treatment market. According to the report, the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market was valued at ~US$ 738 Mn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027.



Traveler's diarrhea is a stomach and intestinal infection caused due to a bacterial, viral or protozoal infection. It is commonly caused due to a bacterial infection. Antidiarrheal agents are the first line treatment for traveler's diarrhea and are used for mild, moderate, and severe diarrhea caused while travelling. The risk of traveler's diarrhea is low in developed countries such as the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and those in Europe.



Request a PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13433



In terms of drugs class, the antibiotics segment accounted for a major share of the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market, owing to a rise in use of antibiotics. Moreover, introduction of new antibiotics is likely to fuel the segment. The rifaximin sub-segment accounted for a major share of the antibiotics segment of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The oral rehydration system segment accounted for a significant share of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market. It is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in dehydration-related complications among children due to diarrhea is boosting the oral rehydration system segment. Based on pathogen, the bacteria segment accounted for a major share of the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. It is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of infections caused due to bacteria. Moreover, an increase in number of food contamination cases leading to rise in prevalence of traveler's diarrhea is likely to fuel the bacteria segment. The E. Coli sub-segment dominated the bacteria segment of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027. In terms of age group, the adults segment accounted for a notable share of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market. Traveler's diarrhea is less common in adults than children. Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for a prominent share of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. This can be attributed to the preference for distribution through retail pharmacies. Furthermore, a rise in the number of different doses and availability of OTC medication are likely to propel the retail pharmacies segment.



Traveler's Diarrhea Treatment Market: Prominent Regions



North America held a major share of the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. Development by key players, i.e. product launches and approvals, is likely to fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new antibiotics drug, Aemcolo, offered by Aries Pharmaceuticals'. It is a delayed release antibiotics tablet delivered to the colon and used to treat traveler's diarrhea in adult patient. Moreover, a surge in the number of travelers is anticipated to drive the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. Expansion of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in the region can be ascribed to increase in strategic investments by key players. For instance, in November 2018, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS announced that licensee Dr. Falk Pharma received approval for Relafalk in European Decentralized Procedure (DCP) for the treatment of traveler's diarrhea. Moreover, a surge in the number of food-contaminated cases is anticipated to drive the traveler's diarrhea treatment market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, diarrheal diseases are responsible for 94% of foodborne illness in Europe, and more than 23 million people fall ill due to eating contaminated food. Asia Pacific held a significant share of the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. The market in the region is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. As per the Horwath HTL, in 2017, there were estimated 324 million tourist arrivals in Asia Pacific.



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Traveler's Diarrhea Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13433



Middle East & Africa accounted for a notable share of the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market in 2018. Surge in the number of travelers to developing countries is anticipated to drive the traveler's diarrhea treatment market. For instance, according to South African tourism annual report 2017/2018, in 2017, 10.29 million tourists visited South Africa.



Traveler's Diarrhea Treatment Market: Key Players



Key players are expanding their footprint to strengthen their position in the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market. Rise in incidence rate of traveler's diarrhea in emerging market due to increase in number of traveler and focus of industry players on investments in developing countries to expand their business are factors that are expected to augment the traveler's diarrhea treatment market in the near future. Furthermore, this offers lucrative opportunities in the traveler's diarrhea treatment market. For instance, In October 2019, Immuron entered into a research agreement with Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC). In February 2018, Immuron entered into a license and supply agreement with Pharmascience for Aemcolo, in Canada. July 2018, Immuron announced the completion of three U.S. Defense Health funded research projects on Travelan. In September 2015, Norgine completed an agreement with Pharmacare Limited. It is subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.



Prominent players operating in the global traveler's diarrhea treatment market are Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals), COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, Immuron, Valneva SE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Norgine, Perrigo Company plc, and Bayer AG.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/constant-technological-developments-and-research-to-drive-valuation-of-diagnostic-specialty-antibodies-market-worth-us-35-8-bn-by-2027-end-finds-tmr-831559392.html