Traveler's Guide to the World Available on iPad

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Travel Longer is the world's premier travel and photography magazine, published on the Apple Newsstand exclusively for iPad users. Travel Longer is the perfect essential guide for people who dream of traveling more than the usual few weeks a year. It is a window into seeing this most diverse and beautiful world that is waiting to be explored and experienced.



Filled every month with exclusive interviews and feature articles from the world's leading travel bloggers, photographers, explorers and philanthropists — each issue features high-quality travel images, HD videos, destination guides, practical travel and photography advice, as well as exotic cuisines, global festivals and activities to indulge in; all brought together under the brilliant retina display of the iPad (works on all versions of iPad, soon to be released on the iPhone).



Travel Longer magazine holds views and travelogues from long-term travelers who give their experiences of exploring the world in unique ways. Each of them having a different story to tell and giving feedback on locations, foods, cultures and activities – the good and the bad.



Most of the magazine's contributors are professional photographers, journalists and even marketing professionals whose real love for traveling could not keep them sitting at an office desk working a 9-5 job. They come from all parts of the world including Germany, New Zealand, Italy, USA, Canada to name a few, and some of them even work for humanitarian causes and travel all over the world to promote charitable organizations.



People who love traveling and want to break free of the daily corporate commuting to work can plan a fantastic getaway and do more on their journeys as Travel Longer is made for the 'diehard traveler at heart' who wants to explore and do things that one normally misses out on in life’s busy schedule.



With so many helpful articles, maps and tips on traveling, Travel Longer is a definite recommendation for those who can’t wait to see it all! Learn how to immerse yourself into a foreign culture, truly experience a place, and ultimately 'Make Travel Your Lifestlye'.



