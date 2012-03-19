Travelers Haven Launches Short Term Furnished Housing Services for Southwest Florida

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- With its beautiful white sandy beaches and tropical weather throughout most of the year, the Southwest Florida coastal area has been the premier vacation destination for travelers for years.



And because of the area’s booming tourism industry, high-end shopping, vast array of fine dining restaurants and world-class golf courses, it also sees its fair share of snowbirds and business travelers.



For travelers planning an extended stay in Naples, FL, Ft. Myers, FL or the Southwest Florida area, reserving a furnished apartment or furnished home as opposed to a hotel provides them with numerous benefits, including cost-savings.



Specializing in temporary housing solutions, Travelers Haven recently opened short-term rental services for furnished apartments and furnished houses in the Naples, FL area. Travelers can quickly browse through the company’s online list of Naples furnished apartments, which features full descriptions, photos and detailed location and amenity information. Building managers can also use the site as a resource to attract business travelers and vacationers to fill their available houses or apartments.



Travelers choose to rent Naples furnished apartments rather than staying in hotels for a multitude of reasons. The Southwest Florida furnished housing options allows extended stay travelers to avoid costly hotel fees and nightly rates. They also provide people with a higher level of privacy, an increased amount of space, full kitchens and an overall homier feel.



People who have already taken advantage of the new Naples furnished apartments services offered by Travelers Haven say they are extremely happy with the company’s housing solutions.



L. Russell from Oklahoma said, “I had been brought to Naples to oversee a large construction contract and didn’t want to spend 20 weeks in a hotel, no way. So Travelers Haven came to my rescue. They found me a nice furnished apartment in a nice building near Old Naples. I could drive to work, walk to the bars and restaurants and even went fishing at the weekend. I have you to thank for my continued sanity.”



And A. Davis from Nashville said, “Naples is a lovely city to get away from it all and Travelers Haven is the company to arrange it. They secured a lovely vacation apartment in Naples for us at quite short notice…within budget.”



Property managers, building owners and homeowners can also use the company’s new Naples listing services to feature their vacant homes and apartments. Travelers Haven will handle everything from turning the power and lights on to renting and moving in furniture.



Travelers Haven currently features Naples furnished apartments in complexes including Windsong Club, Waverley Place, River Reach Apartments, Meadow Lakes, Malibu Lakes Apartments, La Costa Apartments, Heron Park and more.



Additional properties are constantly being added, so travelers should check back regularly.



For more information about locating or listing Naples furnished apartments, visit http://Naples.FurnishedApartments.org



About Travelers Haven

Travelers Haven is a furnished apartment, corporate housing and vacation rental provider serving all major U.S. cities, including Naples, FL. Customers can search the site’s thousands of cost-effective apartment listings by specifying their travel dates, budgets and specifications and the company will provide options to meet the exact needs of each person. Property managers, homeowners and building owners can also list their vacant homes or apartment for people seeking furnished short-term housing solutions.