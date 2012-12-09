Travelgenio and Travel2be Launches an Airline´S Travelers Satisfaction Survey

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2012 -- With an online questionnaire, 145000 passengers were asked about their opinion on the experiences they had during their last flights and all the factors that influence them in a positive or negative way on their final satisfaction.



From the results of this survey, the potential airlines users have between 41 and 55 years old (37,63%) with a study level where the 77,73% have some type of univertity degree and are actually working (77,26%). “Despite this – says Mariano Pelizzari, Travelgenio´s CEO – the first motivation for passengers to get on board is turism or leisure (45,02%), followed by family or friends visits (30,41%)”.



Talking about airlines companies, it is well valorated the facility to make the check in (74,05% thinks about this in a positive way), actually extended on its online version, that makes easier and faster the boarding. The issue of including luggage in the ticket price is well valorated for the 47,07%.



One of the most determinant fact for buying a plane ticket is price. As Pelizzari explains, “68,04% of passengers are looking for an acceptable or excellent price before making their reservations”.



The space left for legs is not really good evaluated. 40,9% of the asked travelers think is not enough. However, hand luggage space is valorated in a positive way by 51,20%. From the results of Travelgenio's and Travel2be´s travelers satisfaction survey, 72,16% of the customers situate this issue in acceptable (41,92%) and excellent (30,24%).



Mariano Pelizzari says “ it is surprising how buying habits have changed on a few years. Actually, 70,47% of the customers buy their tickets through an online travel agency while only the 25,83% purchase them directly from the airlines´ web”. He also addes “66,43% of the passengers have used an internet price searcher for finding the destinations while only 17,05% of them go directly to some of the online travel agencies like Travelgenio”



91,39% of the users recognize that price is the most decisive aspect for the final decision, as well as 74,34% declares that schedule is also important for them.



Finally, Mariano Pelizzari clarifies “the reputation of the travel agency or website is taken into account by 51,85% of the respondents, while 42,89% also think it is important a concrete flight company. This are data we must consider carefully”.



About Travelgenio

Travelgenio is an online travel agency, founded in 2010 in Spain by Mariano Pelizzari. With presence in main European countries, this company is specialised in flights, hotels and rent cars.



Actually, Travelgenio and Travel2be is in its international expansion process looking for its consolidation in Europe and also in Latin America.



One of its current goals this year is to complete its portfolio´s expansion to answer the real needs of the customer and travelers.



