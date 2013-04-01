Travelgenio Improves Its Customer Service

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Travelgenio, in its effort to improve the customer service, has increased all the resources allocated to assist the travelers.



Before, the time for this service covered conveniently every operation issue but, since in the last year they have doubled the operations, the online travel agency increased it significantly.



Since last February, the customer service hours are: Monday through Friday from 9 to 21h. and on Saturday, Sunday and holidays, from 10 to 19h.



In this way, Travelgenio will give answer every day of the year to any contingency that may happen to their customers during their travels.



At the same time, following Travelgenio's growth over last year and in line with its policy of improved customer service, the agency staff has increased about a 111%.



Mariano Pelizzari, CEO and co-founder of the online travel agency explains: “Our goal is the final customer satisfaction, as it always has been. With the extended hours for the customer service and the creation of the new jobs, we intend to give a better service for our operations and to give our customers the peace of mind that Travelgenio is the agency to trust. We will make our best to solve any issue. Our intention is to get the loyalty and satisfaction of our customers in each of their reservations”.



With all these changes and its current international expansion, Travelgenio ranks as one of the online travel agencies with higher growth and customer commitment.



Thus, Travelgenio wants to continue being one of the online travel agency that has faster response to incidents and, with the extended hours, now is among the leaders sector.



About Travelgenio

Travelgenio is an online travel agency, founded in 2010 in Spain by Mariano Pelizzari



With presence in main European countries, this company is specialized in flights, hotels and rent cars.



Actually, Travelgenio is in its international expansion process looking for its consolidation in Europe and also in Latin America.



One of its current goals this year is to complete its portfolio´s expansion to answer the real needs of the customer and travelers.



