TravelGround.com Helps Travelers Find the Perfect Accommodation in South Africa

A website called TravelGround.com wants to make sure visitors to South Africa never make a mistake when choosing accommodation. The site features hundreds of detailed reviews of accommodation throughout South Africa. The website promises that it provides the “easiest way to find and book accommodation across South Africa.”



A spokesperson for TravelGround.com explained how the site aims to achieve that goal:



“Instead of just providing information about hundreds of hotels around the country, Travel Ground takes that a step further. We connect with hotels in order to offer special deals to website visitors. We also provide a secure payment system that visitors can use to instantly book accommodation in any city in South Africa.”



The website recently launched hotel listings for the city of Durban as well as for the wildlife sanctuary of Marloth Park, a popular tourist spot located in the southern boundary of Kruger National Park.



Visitors to the Marloth Park section of TravelGround.com will find detailed listings featuring lodges, guest houses, and self-catering options. Each listing is replete with high quality digital imagery, reviews, location maps and very detailed list of all amenities and features.



Meanwhile, the Durban section of TravelGround.com offers a more traditional mixture of hotels, condos, guest houses, and lodges. Visitors can select whether they want to stay near the Durban beach, for example, and they can pinpoint the precise neighborhood in which they want to stay.



No matter which South African city travelers want to visit, the TravelGround.com website makes it easy to sort by price, star rating, and a number of other unique factors. Each accommodation is categorized to simplify the process. Categories include “B&B”, “Backpackers”, and “Hotel”, among others.



Once visitors have chosen the perfect accommodation, they can click on the listing to read reviews from fellow travelers. There is also a detailed description of rates, rooms, and the units that are available. After visitors make sure that the accommodation is perfect for their needs, they can proceed to the booking section to get an instant quote about their stay.



