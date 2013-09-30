Traveling Friends Transit Announces the Launch of a New Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo

Palmer, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Traveling Friends Transit, an animal rescue transportation service that saves animals from abusive and threatening situations, is pleased to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.



The crowdfunding campaign went live September 19, 2013 and will continue on throughout November 18, 2013. It is the goal of Traveling Friends Transit to raise $10,000 by this end date. Contributors can offer as little as $10 for this humanitarian effort.



Traveling Friends Transit rescues animals from high-kill animal shelters and transports them safely to foster centers, rescue shelters and adoption agencies. It is the goal of this organization to transport all animals, including puppies, kittens, and even rabbits safely. Transportation is crucial for saving the lives of animals during a rescue process. With safety as their number one goal, their hope is that they will earn enough from the crowdfunding campaign to make a comfortable, stress-free environment for these rescue animals.



”Thousands of animals are abused or put down in shelters simply because they don’t have the space or funds to care for them,” states Traveling Friends Transit co-owner Carissa Serino. “It is our hope to save these animals from neglect and threatening situations and bring them to places that will care for them, nurture them and find them loving homes like they deserve.”



Contributions from this crowdfunding campaign will go toward purchasing an extended cargo van unit. The unit will have separate crates for animals and allow both drivers to frequently check-in on animals during transport. Funds will also contribute toward necessary insuring, license, USDA certifications, food and water, leashes, and other necessary startup costs for this effort. Funders have a few contribution options ranging from $10 to $1,000. Each contribution level offers a perk including pictures of animals contributions save, acknowledgement on the website, promotional products, etc.



About Traveling Friends Transit

Traveling Friends Transit believes that every animal deserves to live and it is no human’s right to deny that. Shelters don’t care for the animals they receive and often put them down because they’re low on space. Transportation is key during the rescue process; therefore, Traveling Friends Transit offers a safe transportation option for any humanitarian effort looking to save the lives of our furry friends. Learn more about Traveling Friends Transit by visiting their Facebook page or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.



https://www.facebook.com/groups/577417632325753/

http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/traveling-friends-transit/x/4774439