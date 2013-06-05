Traveling Vineyard Develops Online Knowledge Center for Info Sharing with Consultants

Ipswich, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Rick Libby, The Traveling Vineyard’s Chief Grape Stomper, announced today that the company has launched a new section of its website called “The Knowledge Center” . This web content is designed to help consultants keep current with wine industry news, analysis, trends and opinions as well as information about home-based businesses. Posts from the Knowledge Center can be re-posted to Twitter, Facebook or Google+.



According to Libby, “The use of social media is a large part of our overall strategy for growth with the Traveling Vineyard. Our consultants use Facebook frequently for communicating amongst their teams. This is important because often their teams reside in multiple states. The Knowledge Center is an extension of doing business this way. In a very efficient way, it gives consultants an opportunity to monitor and share wine industry and general business knowledge. They can re-post what they feel is relevant to their teams and continue online discussion. By re-posting to the general public, it also allows them to venture beyond the network of their team to entice others to consider the TTV opportunity.”



Libby explains, “We like to think of the Knowledge Center as a dedicated newswire for all things wine and home-business related. Our field is comprised of many consultants who are dedicated to their businesses on a part-time basis. We recognize that with competing commitments to work and family, it can be difficult to stay up-to-date with the many news sources available today. We want to provide them with the best in terms of training and education. This is just one facet.”



Tim Wrightington, Director of Operations points out, “The Knowledge Center affords our consultants a shared experience of business training materials and wine industry findings that will be regularly updated. We hope the center proves useful to those who are new to TTV as well as those who have been with the company for a long period of time. It’s one of the many ways we provide training content to our consultants – online wine tasting videos with our Wine Director, online skills training videos done by leaders in the field, monthly all-consultant conference calls, regional meetings – we offer many ways for our consultants to stay current and stay connected. This is just one more.”



The Traveling Vineyard brings the romance of a vineyard tasting room to the privacy of anyone’s home. Their Independent Wine Consultants will lead guests through a fun and educational wine tasting event at no charge. Their team has been sourcing, blending and bottling worldwide boutique wines for over 25 years. With thousands of awards to their credit, they bring these exclusive wines to anyone’s living room.



Visit http://www.travelingvineyard.com/knowledge-center/ for more information.



