Travellers Choice Announce New Idyllic Destinations for Australia's Holidaymakers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- For many Australians, finding the ideal holiday abroad can be a challenge. With so many amazing destinations at home, the pressure is on for holidays abroad to be somewhere truly special. With a Travellers Choice travel agent, Australians can be sure to find unforgettable holiday experiences from over one hundred and fifty locations around the country, and with new destinations added for 2013, the excitement is building.



The new destinations include multiple island chains in the South Pacific. Their Vanuatu holiday promises exploration of up to 85 lush green islands amid crystal blue waters and coral reefs within easy reach of Australia. The holiday includes the opportunity to explore the capital Port Vila, a trip to the beautiful Mele cascades, as well as visits to other landmarks, treks, diving and snorkeling, or just relaxing on the beach.



The Travellers Choice Tahiti holiday offers visits to the breathtaking Tahitian falls, the gauguin museum and botanical gardens, as well as the vibrant markets, watersports and five star resorts on offer.



More information has already been added to the website, from which users can find their local Travellers Choice approved travel agent by entering their postcode or book hotels, cars, insurance and hotels online.



The new destinations are a good sign that business is booming for the travel agency chain, which has seen real success by uniting independent travel agents with shared values, able to offer the same high quality holiday opportunities with a personal service not matched by homogenous outlets.



A spokesperson for Travellers Choice explained the move, “We understand that we Australians live in a beautiful country. The destinations we offer need to be truly remarkable and offer more than just sun and sand, but different cultures, environments and opportunities. Our local travel agents have proven successful and committed in their own right because they know the needs of their communities and how to meet them. The new destinations are part of our continuing commitment to broadening the horizons of the Australian holidaying public while maintaining our commitment to unbeatable value and personalised service.”



About Travellers Choice

With over 30 years of experience, Travellers Choice is the leading network of quality, independent travel agents in Australia. Their travel agent members provide personalised service, unbiased advice and excellent value to Australian travellers. They can genuinely offer customers a world of experience, with destinations across the globe from well-known favourites to hidden paradises. For more information please visit: http://www.travellerschoice.com.au