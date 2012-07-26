Travellers Discover the Wonders of the Penzance Coastline at StayInPenzance.co.uk

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Penzance is known by many for its beautiful cottages by the sea. The Penzance harbour also provides a perfect place for a charming bed and breakfast. As a result, a large number of travellers are visiting Penzance for sun and fun, enjoying the wide range of activities as well as the fine dining available in the area.



Travellers who want to learn all about Penzance — and who want to find great deals and tips on accommodation, dining, and attractions — are now consulting one of the top online guides for tourism in Penzance, called StayInPenzance.co.uk.



The website describes the charm of the Penzance coastline: “The whole coastline is full of sandy beaches and sheltered coves. Sennan Cove and Porthcurno beach are ideal for a day splashing in the waves, body boarding, surfing or just enjoying a picnic on the sand. Being positioned on the coast you can expect a fine selection of the freshest seafood and brilliant fish and chip shops. Of course, no trip to Cornwall would be complete without Cornish pasty, made with local ingredients, the traditional way.”



At StayInPenzance.co.uk, visitors can discover all the ways to explore the area, with various tips on how to enjoy the town with family, for free or by the beach, for example.



Visitors will also find information on Penzance cottages and Penzance hotels, as well as campsites, bed-and-breakfast inns and holiday parks. Each accommodation listing on the website features an in-depth description of the establishment, including amenities, price, location and nearby activities. Visitors can book cottages directly online or contact the establishment by telephone or through its own website, which StayInPenzance.co.uk provides the link for.



StayInPenzance.co.uk enables travellers who are new to Penzance to discover the unique events that they can participate in, like the ten-day midsummer festival or the week-and-a-half long winter festival that celebrates King Arthur. By taking part in these events, travellers can experience the time-honoured traditions of the locals.



By visiting StayInPenzance.co.uk, travellers can find out why Penzance has become such a popular holiday destination and book their hotels quickly online.



About StayInPenzance.co.uk

StayInPenzance.co.uk is part of a network of tourism websites dedicated to promoting the fantastic range of accommodation, food and drink, events and things to do in the Cornwall region. The networks promote everything from large luxury hotels to boutique B&B's throughout the county, providing users with information about where to stay and what to do on holiday.



For more information, please visit: http://www.stayinpenzance.co.uk/