Travelnxt-Live Forum to Host It's 5th Webinar on Technology Requirements to Cater to the Sunrise Sectors

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- travelnxt-live, a travel technology knowledge forum sponsored by Tavisca Solutions, to host a live webinar titled ‘Is your travel technology capable of catering to the Sunrise Sectors of Travel?’. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, 12th June, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM Eastern Time (USA). The webinar will offer expert advice from Kaustubh Latkar, General Manager of Tavisca Solutions, and Shobhit Saxena, Creative Head of Tavisca Solutions about the fundamental travel technology parameters which impact the operational running of travel businesses servicing the travel Industry’s sunrise sectors that includes Luxury Holidays and All Inclusive Packages.



The webinar will consist of two parts, discussing in detail –



Part 1 – The fundamental Travel Technology parameters which affect the operational running of Travel Businesses servicing the Travel Industry’s Sunrise Sectors – Luxury Holidays and All Inclusive Packages.



Part 2 – Investigating the efficiency of Travel Software (creating and customizing packages, flexibility of dates and destinations, detailed dissection of services included and excluded for end customers).



This is the 5th webinar in the series 'deciphering travel technology'.



"The webinar is aimed to equip Travel Businesses which specialize in servicing the Sunrise Sectors that encompass Luxury Holidays and All Inclusive Packages, with the know-how to understand and examine their Travel Technology better" said Mehdi Nahvi, Head - Marketing at Tavisca Solutions.



In this webinar, the travelnxt-live forum will share in-depth insights with illustrative examples, the importance of certain fundamental parameters, quintessential for analyzing and assessing the capabilities of travel software and ensuring efficient business operations with respect to the travel sunrise sectors. The registration link for the webinar is: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7251263051237815042



Attendees will be able to interact with the presenters throughout the event using the webinar’s chat facilities.



The webinar will be held through GoToWebinar. The System requirements are Windows7, Vista, XP or 2003 PC users) or Mac OS X 10.4.11 Tiger or newer (Mac users). A recording of the webinar would be made available to all participants.



About travelnxt-live

A travel technology knowledge forum powered by Tavisca Solutions, that provides advisory services to travel business professional to understand travel technology through blogs, webinars, articles, discussion forums and thought papers.



About Tavisca Solutions

Tavisca Solutions, a travel technology solution provider that works with (B2B, B2C and B2B2C) travel companies across the globe and helps them enhance their online business. With the vision to build future focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in online travel business, tavisca® offers a versatile suite of cloud based SaaS products, deciphering every aspect of customer and agent facing booking engines, travel mid & back office operation management systems.



Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 220 dedicated personnel and three state-of-the-art development centers in India and the United States of America. Today, tavisca® continues to soar at its position amongst the top 100 ‘GPTW’ list of best places to work in India, for 3 consecutive years. Tavisca’s core offering ‘travelnxt’ is a PCI PA DSS compliant Online travel booking management software that works across Air, Hotel, Car, Deals, Activity/Transfers and Insurance with a Strong Booking Engine, Static Package Builder and Inventory Management System. Annually, tavisca’s travel technology empowers more than a million online travel bookings globally.