TravelokaConnect Launches Making the Purchase of Complex Flights with One Click Possible

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Traveloka has just launched what it believes to be a one-of-a-kind technology that will give Indonesians a truly advanced and secure experience in searching for flight tickets online.



Launched with seamless integration into the existing Traveloka experience, this brand new technology helps travelers search for tickets online easier, make transactions more securely and ultimately makes plane tickets (or tiket pesawat in Indonesian) cheaper.



As an archipelagic country of more than 18,000 islands, direct flight to various cities is still a distant dream. This alone creates a problem of those wanting to find routes between these cities. Traveloka Connect ‘curates’ flight connections to minimize flight time and price automatically, allowing users to find and purchase flights more quickly and cheaply, from major providers like Lion Air.



Traveloka also offers other important features for Indonesian travel. Various methods of secure payment are available covering credit card, internet banking and Indonesia’s most accessible payment method, the simple ATM transfer. With Traveloka’s secure and efficient system the e ticket will be sent to the customers email address instantly as the transaction is completed.



Users can also receive the latest info on various promotions from airlines, exclusive promotions from Traveloka themselves and other benefits by registering for a free Traveloka Account. Traveloka’s mission is one of transforming the travel industry of Indonesia through technology. Right now they are fully optimistic that they can bring the future of travel into the present.



“The smart, simple features that support Traveloka’s fully-optimized booking engine helps users avoid the hassle of the old way of buying flight tickets,” explained Ms. Ruslim from Traveloka Indonesia, “We’ve designed the most well-thought, annoyance-free user interface so that everyone can conveniently take advantage of our website’s rich features. As a dynamic online company, we strive to keep improving what’s already best in order to be able to keep up with the constantly-changing technology and market culture.”



About Traveloka

Traveloka is an airline tickets search engine based on Jakarta with a mission to make online travel simpler and more attractive for Indonesians. Traveloka commenced operations and service on September 2012 and has been growing significantly since then. The company was founded by three young Indonesian engineers with solid experience with major tech companies in Silicon Valley, USA and is funded by East Ventures. For more information, please visit: http://traveloka.com/