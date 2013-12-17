Travelup Facebook Followers Discuss the Revamp of Airport Ground Transport with Help from the Government

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The government has pledged part of its £375 billion National Infrastructure Plan 2013 to developing the travel network to and from UK airports. Many airports are, due to their nature, well out the way of many urban areas and as such, many customers of holiday organisers like Travelup are left to make their own way to the airport. With the grant from the government however, airports, in particular the busiest ones like Gatwick and Heathrow will see a vast improvement in their travel networks.



Gatwick airport alone will receive £50 million to make necessary alterations to the railway station that services the busiest single runway airport in the world. One of the reasons why Gatwick will receive such a large cash injection for the rail station is because it receives the highest percentage of passengers who travel by rail and the government’s plans are welcomed by Gatwick’s chief executive Stewart Wingate. Many of the customers of holiday operators like Travelup Flights fly from Gatwick and they will benefit from the vastly improved railway station in the future.



In addition to the improvements made at Gatwick, the government has put money aside to fund a study into the rail connections at Heathrow airport. Due to the high volume of passengers that travel from Heathrow like those of Travelup ATOL protected travel agent, it is necessary to ensure the easy access to the airport. The study planned by the government will establish the best direction for further improving the rail network to and from Heathrow. As well as the planned study on the railway, the Highways Agency will be looking at the motorway network that feeds Heathrow. Developing the roads around Heathrow will have a significant impact on the traffic times and alleviate some of the stress before passengers take to the skies.



While a lot of focus is placed on Gatwick and Heathrow, as part of the government’s plan to improve airport transport, they are looking at speeding up the improvements around Brighton and the East Anglian mainline. Both of which will help passengers get to the major UK airports even faster.



About Travelup

Travelup has been operating for over ten years, delivering a high quality service to holidaymakers from the UK. The company provides support to their customers for every aspect of holidaying abroad from flights to accommodation to visa arrangements. Travelup ATOL 7227 provides further protection to their clients from the CAA through their registered ATOL.



Travelup Contact | Media:

Name: Willie O’Neil

Email Address: willie@travelup.co.uk

Company Location: Reading

Website Address: www.travelup.co.uk