Travelup Facebook Friends Discover the News That Airbus Is Near to a New Sales Record

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- As 2013 comes to a close, Airbus has posted the results of their latest sales figures. The end of November saw Airbus’ sales reach 1314, just 100 orders less than the aerospace engineering firm’s all time record. There had been fears earlier on in the year that with the typical size of the Airbus aircraft and their running costs in the current climate that the company would struggle with their A320Neo aeroplane. However, the sales figures paint a different picture, meaning that customers of Travelup Flights could be travelling on an Airbus’ new model aircraft.



The Dubai air show earlier this year played a significant part in Airbus’ success, the flagship airline Etihad Airways putting in an order for 87 of the company’s new jets. This is in addition to a further order of 50 of Airbus’ A380 aircraft that the company has yet to add to its figures from Etihad Airways. Being the premier airline in the UAE, Etihad Airways’ support of Airbus will have a significant effect on the company’s sales in the future as more passengers fly on their aircraft. Travelup ATOL protected travel agency organise many holidays for Etihad passengers and with the large order of Airbus planes from the airline, they will continue to enjoy the comfort that the larger aeroplanes provide.



Airbus can also attribute a portion of their 2013 sales to Aerospace International Group who have ordered a further fourteen planes from the A320 family. Aerospace International Group is a major European aeroplane leasing company that provide planes for thousands of flights each year. Many customers of Travelup will be familiar with the A320 family, as they have commonly been leased by the Aerospace International Group to airlines across the world.



Airbus’ success shows that despite the economic climate, there is still room for the aerospace industry to grow as they have provided annual competition to other aeroplane engineering firms like Boeing. With their unique style, the Airbus family will continue to ferry passengers for years to come, post these positive sales results for 2013.



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With ten years’ worth of experience of organising holidays for the British public, Travelup have come up with a successful system allowing the company to become one of the more prominent holiday businesses. Agents of Travelup Flights will organise every aspect of the journey for customers.



Travelup Contact | Media:

Name: Willie O’Neil

Email Address: willie@travelup.co.uk

Company Location: Reading

Website Address: www.travelup.co.uk