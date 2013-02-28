TravelWires Offers Discounted Travel Press Release Submission

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Promoting press releases for tourism is one of the most significant things these days as individuals seek platforms that provide immaculate and guaranteed services. The travel industry is one of the most evolving industries in the present times and exebit.org provides the best travel press release campaigns using the best ideas and information from the media in order to trigger the attention of the customers. The maintain hundreds of relationships within the travel industry and maintain to provide their clients with the most effective and thorough services to their customers. Mainly, exebit.org began as a blog but gradually made its way over the years to become one of the most successful businesses for tourism and hospitality industry that offers guaranteed services.



Unlike other businesses that offer ridiculous packages and fail to deliver the best services, exebit.org offers the most comprehensive and affordable packages for travel press releases. The services include the formatting, presentations and headlines. For press releases, these serve to be essential in order to gain positive results in the long run. The holiday and travel press releases are also permanently featured exclusively on exebit.org to give them maximum exposure to customers in different parts of the whole world. Another added bonus from exebit.org is inclusive of social media and marketing methods which further enhance the press releases to go viral instantly without having to go through much trouble.



The press releases will be published entirely on social networking websites like Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Gigg, Delicious, StumbleUpon and Reddit and co. This strategy is the most useful when it comes to gaining attention of customers from various regions as these websites have a high fan following and billions of people receive the message worldwide. Vacation and travel press releases will also gain high rankings amongst famous search engines like Google and Yahoo. When top rankings are achieved, the press releases tend to go viral in short period of time and a great number of human visitors are attracted to the website to read them and often become potential future prospects and customers. The link of the press release will be provided on exebit.org which will enable the target audience like journalists, bloggers and experts to come across it easily and spread the word within the travel sector. The best feature of the whole package is the fact that a money back guarantee is provided for 30 days. Also, the package costs $10 per every submitted press release.



For more information interested folks may visit http://www.exebit.org, or check out the discounted prices at http://www.exebit.org/pricing/



Media Contact:

BigTravelAd LLC

info@bigtravelad.com

Sofia, Bulgaria

http://www.exebit.org