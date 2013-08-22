Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Travelzoo Inc. (TZOO) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Travelzoo Inc. (TZOO) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Travelzoo Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Travelzoo Inc. (Travelzoo) is an Internet media company that publishes best deals related to traveling and entertainment. The company provides deals related to airlines, cruise lines, vacation packages, hotels, entertainment, tour operators, car rental companies and travel agents. The company generates its revenues from advertising. The company offers services through its websites www.travelzoo.com, www.travelzoo.ca, www.travelzoo.co.uk, www.travelzoo.de, www.travelzoo.com.es, www.travelzoo.fr. It also operates Fly.com which deals with the best prices on flights from hundreds of airlines and online travel agencies. The company has 24 offices worldwide and company tracks the markets of the US, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Travelzoo is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Travelzoo Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139656/travelzoo-inc-tzoo-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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