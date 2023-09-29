Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Travere Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Travere Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Diego, CA based Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $227.49 million in 2021 to $212.01 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $180.09 million in 2021 to $278.48 million in 2022.



Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) declined from $29.14 per share on August 08, 2022, to as low as $7.00 per share on September 21, 2023.



