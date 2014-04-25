Travers Dental Practice in London Offers Incredible Dental Implant Treatment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Travers Dental Practice has launched their new dental implant treatment. These implants are designed to replace missing teeth, and they are the best looking and feeling substitute available for natural teeth. Implants offer a more permanent alternative to dentures, which can change the appearance of the jaw line and interfere with chewing.



These implants are achieved by placing titanium rods into the jawbone. Then, the rods can be used as anchors for dental bridges or crowns. Once the implant is surgically put in place, healing takes about six months. At that time, the final installation of artificial teeth can be completed.



Dental implants save time and promote long-term health benefits. On average, dental implants last for at lease 15 years. While dental implants are superior to dentures and other alternatives, dental implants might not be for everyone. Due to the amount of surgery involved with the installation of dental implants, the procedure is costly. Despite the cost, dental implants are the closest anyone can come to regrowing their teeth.



About Travers Dental Practice

Travers Dental Practice has been helping people with all their dental needs for over twenty years. Richard Travers opened the practice in 1993, after graduating from Kings College, London University and gaining valuable industry experience. Travers Dental Practice is a place where patients receive the most current dental and cosmetic treatments while enjoying a comfortable surrounding.



As a family practice, Travers Dental Practice works with adults and children. Travers Dental Practice inspires patients to practice preventative care. When a patient needs immediate care, Travers Dental offers a variety of appearance-enhancing restorative treatments.



Aside from Dental Implants in London, Travers Dental Practice offers teeth whitening, veneers, white fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures.



Contact



Media Contact: QLM Business Solutions

Travers Dental Practice

96 Marchmont Street, London WC1N 1AG

Phone: 020 3199 0135

E-mail: info@traversdentist.co.uk

Website: http://www.traversdentist.co.uk