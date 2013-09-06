Travers Dental Practice Recognised as Top Dentist in Kings Cross

The Kings Cross, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Travers Dental Practice of Kings Cross, London was recently recognized as the best dentist in the Kings Cross area. The acknowledgement came from patients who have visited the practice and who have experienced the range of services and superior client service that Dr. Richard Travers and his staff provide. Dr. Travers established his practice with the twin goals of offering the latest technology and dental procedures as well as a comfortable environment for patients. This latest recognition suggests that he has met those goals.



Dr. Travers and his partner Dr. Rafael Gonzales take every opportunity to set their practice apart from others. These client-centered actions are what give the Travers Dental Practice such visibility in the community. One activity that has gotten much positive feedback is the blog that is included on the Travers website. The staff at the practice regularly post new articles that detail certain aspects of the company as well as informative pieces about new and innovative dental procedures.



Visitors to the site have access not only to the latest articles but an archive dating back over a year. The blog http://www.traversdentist.co.uk/blog/category/dentist-kings-cross/ is an example of the ways Dr. Travers and his team keep abreast of the latest trends and technology to keep clients informed and to make the patient experience as positive as possible. With 20 years of experience making patients comfortable, it’s no wonder Dr. Travers often hears patients say things like, "The whole process was painless and pleasant and I shall never fear the dentist chair again."



About Travers Dental Practice

Travers Dental Practice has been offering comprehensive dental services for 20 years and the practice is known for featuring the latest dental and cosmetics treatments in a comfortable setting that keeps patients at ease throughout their dental procedures. To learn more visit the website at http://www.traversdentist.co.uk/blog/category/dentist-kings-cross/ or call 020 3199 0135 to speak with a dental professional.



Name: Travers Dental Practice

Address:96 Marchmont Street, London WC1N 1AG

Phone: 020 3199 0135

Website: http://www.traversdentist.co.uk

Media Contact Name: QLM Business Solutions