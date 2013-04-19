Traverse the Real Estate Jungle with Habitat Hunters

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The financial crash of 2008 in the United States caused a dramatic shift in real estate prices and home ownership. Habitat Hunters’ REALTORS® are experts in traversing tricky markets and conducting real estate transactions. This is no regular Austin real estate agency .



The firm specializes in assisting clients with home purchases, sales and leasing. Additionally, they are relocation specialists. Consulting engagements are also available and focus on various aspects of real estate transactions. The firm accepts and handles commercial and residential needs. Clients can depend on Habitat Hunters’ realtors to be knowledgeable and accessible to answer questions.



The firm has been in business since 1972, and has operated in the same Austin location since 1985. Habitat Hunters has established itself as a respected member of the Austin community. Repeat clients and referrals are common and attributable to the quality of services rendered. REALTORS® are experienced and highly trained real estate professionals.



Agents from other Austin real estate agencies cannot match the skill of Habitat Hunters’ REALTORS®. Here, they have met and exceeded licensing requirements to attain a higher level of professionalism. Habitat Hunters' REALTORS® can navigate the real estate market to find the best deals or to attract the best buyers. Investors and other home buyers can rely on Habitat Hunters for diligent and dependable service.



The real estate market is more complex and full of pitfalls than ever before. Habitat Hunters REALTORS® can help guide you to an accepted offer, in a market, like Austin, where multiple offer situations are common. Foreclosures and short sales can come with a lot of red tape and paperwork. Habitat Hunters’ REALTORS® know the nuances of real estate transactions and guide clients through the jungle of property hunting or selling. Go with the Austin real estate agency that knows the intricacies of the market.



For additional information on Habitat Hunters' services please call toll-free (800) 482-8651. The firm also has an informative website: www.habitathunters.com .



Contact:

Habitat Hunters Real Estate Services

Address: 503 West 30th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Office (512) 482-8651

Fax (512) 482-8656

Toll-Free (800) 482-8651

E-mail: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: http://www.habitathunters.com/