Travertine Tiles Are Rising As a Flooring Trending Says Champion Tile and Marble

“I’ve had a great many clients chose travertine tiles when they wanted to upgrade their flooring. Basically, they wanted something elegant, easy to keep and beautiful. Travertine can do all that and more, and because it is in such high demand, you will find the price is a bit higher than other choices out there,” indicated Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Despite that price though, travertine is a popular choice for its longevity, particularly if a homeowner foresees selling in the near future. It is also a highly favored choice for architects and interior designers, largely because it has such an interesting personality. “Travertine tiles tend to look warm and inviting and a bit on the worn side, almost like they have a story to tell,” added Dupre.



It is so interesting in fact that the demand for this style hovers around the 0.85 million ton mark in just the United States alone. What many Americans do not realize, is that travertine is not just found in Italy, but in the western U.S. region. This does tend to bring the price down somewhat since it is available domestically, but it will still be slightly more expensive than other floor tile choices.



“If you love travertine, you can get it in two finishes – natural stone and filled and polished. What’s the difference? The natural look is just that; natural with pitting and it looks worn and comfortable. The filled and polished style features a high-gloss finish, making it a breeze to maintain. This second category is the main choice of interior designers and homeowners,” Dupre said.



Interestingly, many have mistaken travertine tile for marble, as it looks like marble when it has been filled and polished. Others mistake the natural travertine for limestone. “Ultimately, the best thing is that travertine is a natural mimic that stands up to close inspection, graces a home with its natural beauty and can be called anything you like, but still remains utterly beautiful.”



To keep travertine floor tiles looking their best, just sweep the tiles with a soft bristled broom. After sweeping, wipe the floor with a damp mop. “Just how easy is that?” asked Dupre. “Travertine is really popular and if you think you might like to have it in your home, give us a call and we can discuss your project.”



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.