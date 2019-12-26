Tray Forming Machine Market Drivers and Restrains, Along with Their Current and Expected Impact Till 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global Tray Forming Machine market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing need for packaging products among various end-user industries such as food processing, distribution, and agricultural. Tray Forming Machines form trays with high speed and boost the manufacturing capacities. Manufacturers are developing these machines with high quality materials and modern technology with an aim to meet growing requirements of the end-user industries.



There has been a number of product introductions in the Tray Forming Machine market. One such instance is IPAK 100 Series of fully automatic tray formers by a key company called, Wexxar Packaging. These machines are a compact and higher performance series of machines, specialized in running 4 corner trays or trays with a 1 piece lid. Mechanical TF-100 and servo driven TF-100 S-Series are the two versions of this machine. These machines are ideal for applications with limited amounts of floor space. Interlocked safety guarding and long lasting performance are the key features of this machine.



Key players to launch novel products to gain greater share



Hybernya Industrial, Heiber + Schroder, Trepko (UK) Limited, Iman Pack Inc., Bosch Corporation, Delta Packaging Industries, Wexxar Packaging, Lantec UK Ltd, Tecnicam Srl, Lead Technology Ltd., Gebo Cermex, Arpac Group, and Ixapack Global are some of key manufacturers of the global Tray Forming Machine market. Key players are taking up various strategies such as novel product launch, collaborations, partnerships, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their position in the Tray Forming Machine market.



Growing packaging industry to drive the Tray Forming Machine market



Booming packaging industry is a key factor driving the Tray Forming Machine market. Growing trend of disposable packaging is also having a positive impact on the growth of Tray Forming Machine market. Increasing need for production efficiency among the packaging industry is driving the demand for Tray Forming Machine. Moreover, benefits of Tray Forming Machines such as smooth process flow, flexibility of adapting to multiple trays, comfortable handling, low operating cost, less waste generation and time consumption, and manual or automatic regulation are fuelling the demand for these machines among the end user industries. Innovations in design and material usage of tray are opening up novel avenues for the market players. However, high initial installment cost of these machines may curb the market growth.



By Product Type



? Automatically Operated



? Manual Operated



By Power Consumption



? 4 to 6 kW



? 7 to 15 kW



? 15 to 30 kW



By End Use



? Processed food



? Bakery products



? Poultry and fish



? Meat products



? Agricultural products



? Pharmaceuticals industry



? Retail distribution industry



Demand for automatically operated Tray Forming Machines is on the rise owing to growing need for improved automation and production efficiency. Moreover, these automatic machines reduce the requirement of manual operations and cost of labor. As far as the end use is concerned, the processed food industry makes extensive usage of Tray Forming Machines for packaging convenient and ready to eat meals such as snacks. Tray Forming Machines are also increasingly gaining traction in the packaging of various bakery products such as cakes and cookies.



By Region



North America is expected to witness significant growth owing to presence of well-established modern retail sector. Technological advancements are also offering huge growth opportunities for the market in North America. Rapid industrialization is driving the demand for Tray Forming Machines in Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of Tray Forming Machines by the end user industries is also supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific.



