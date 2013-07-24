Trayvon Martin vs George Zimmerman: Meeting of the Minds Summit

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Sources says, there will be a, "Meeting of the Minds Summit," with Louis Farrakhan, Al Sharpton, Jessie Jackson and other black leaders to discuss the outcome of the George Zimmerman vs. Trayvon Martin case. The goal is to discuss what 3 to 4 black politicians will run for Governor, Mayor, Chief of Police, and Judge for Florida's next elections. Their will only be 3 to 4 black politicians chosen to run for each of these branches. The leaders want to make sure that all people of color know who these 3 to 4 chosen individuals are when election time comes around. All leaders agree that the "Meeting of the Minds Summit" will be the best way to fight back and to quit asking America for handouts. Even if the politicians does not win, it will send a message to all elected leaders that, if the laws are not changed, the community will change the laws for you.



The rioting in the streets will only last for days, but if the leaders choose a politician to run for office, the George Zimmerman vs. Trayvon Martin case will last for years to come. The election will also give leaders a voice to talk to Americans when the politicians are running for office during political season. To choose 4 black politician to run for office is a win, win situation for everyone in America to see how to fight back the right way.



George Zimmerman was found not guilty from shooting a 17 year old child to death. The child was going home after buying a pack of Skittles.



Make sure everyone knows about the "Meeting of the Minds Summit" so everyone will be on the same page. Email this message to 10 more upset individuals who thinks what happen to Trayvon Martin is unjust. If you don't, then this could happen to you. Just find 10 names and click send.



