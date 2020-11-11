Tre Ver Condo: Trees, River, Home – A Luxurious Riverfront Condominium

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- It's not just the interior of your apartment that will impress; it's also the grounds. Tre Ver luxury apartments often have professionally landscaped and maintained grounds that you will be proud to see each day. You will also likely get to enjoy access to top-of-the-line amenities such as luxury pools and fitness centers. Their luxury apartment's staff and service people are another drawing point. The high standards of customer service means your requests and concerns will be addressed in a timely manner by courteous professionals.



Tre Ver Condo is a new residential development along Kallang River, located at PotongPasir Avenue 1, Singapore. Developed by a joint venture of renowned developers, UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Limited, residents can expect top quality homes at the edge of the beautiful Kallang River.The Tre Ver is also the brainchild of the world-recognized WOHA Architects. With thoughtful and daring designs, the development is a marvel, incorporating the nature and the river views into the residential aspect of the buildings. Facilities on various levels provide breathtaking unblocked views of the peaceful scenery.



Tre Ver Singapore comprises of 729 premium residential units over 3 blocks of 20-storey, 2 blocks of 19-storey, and 4 blocks of 8-storey. The land size is a staggering 201,405sqft of prime land, with majority of it being used for communal facilities. There is full condominium facilities in the development, with different themes (Raintree Valley, Village Plaza & Sky Loft) spread over various levels. Families can enjoy various activities with an amazing view over the river, without even leaving the condominium.



Tre Ver Development provides a wide variety of floor plan layouts for selection. Purchasers can choose from 1 Bedroom units to 4 Bedroom units, to suit their needs and preference. Pool facing and river facing units are also available, providing even more options to make each home unique.



The location of Tre Ver offers a stunning combination of being near to nature, and convenience to amenities. The beauty and serenity of Kallang River at the development doorstep is fully encapsulated in WOHA Architect's masterful design, with the buildings being an extension of the nature around them. Enjoy leisurely family and social activities along the waterway and park connectors – such nature is rare to find in Singapore, especially just at the doorstep of home.



Amenities, Shopping, Transport & Food are also conveniently located near The Tre Ver. PotongPasir MRT Station is a few minutes walk away, and road connectivity is exceptional, with arterial roads Serangoon Road, Bartley Road, and expressways PIE, CTE and KPE serving the residents. Shopping Malls ThePoiz Centre, The Woodleigh Mall (Under Construction), Nex Mall, and City Square Mall are full sized malls with every food, banking, and retail options available.



The prices of Tre Ver Residences are attractive. With the vision of providing affordable yet exceptional homes, developers UOL and Singapore Land, have sought only the best in terms of architectural and construction expertise, and only the best fittings and finishing for Tre Ver residents. Condominiums in the city are aplenty, but to have a condominium residence that in the city, by the river, near to amenities and transport, conceptualized and built by the best in Singapore, this is the epitome of quality of living. Tre Ver Condo ticks all the right boxes, and will be the home of choice for families a long time to come.



With only premium quality fittings used at Affinity Condo, home owners can expect value for their purchasers. Contact them now to get your very own luxurious condo.



For more information, please visit: https://trever-condo.com.sg/



About Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency

We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact

Tre Ver Condo

Email: enquiry@trever-condo.com.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://trever-condo.com.sg/