Treading Unknown Paths on ATVs to Experience Unfound Joys

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- An ATV is a motorcycle with three or four wheels and can be used on any terrain. It is also known as a quad bike. The vehicle has a single seat with handlebars that allows the driver to maneuver the vehicle. An ATV has low pressure tires and moves at a slow pace. The ATV is an ideal vehicle for traveling outdoors. It can be easily driven on meadows and through rocky mountain trails. New terrains can be explored by renting one of these vehicles.



Several companies offer exhilarating experiences to people by renting out ATVs. They also offer snowmobile rental services which means uninterrupted entertainment even during winter. The rental companies ensure that the vehicles are well maintained and kept in perfect condition.



Some ATVs are specially designed for sporting activities. The racing quads are lightweight and powerful machines meant for racing across woods, deserts and ice. They are also used for hill climbing and motorcross racing. While renting an ATV it is advisable to choose a company that has all the safety provisions such as helmets and goggles.



People should not take a decision before checking out the ATV reviews. There are online posts where people post their comments on their previous experiences with the rental companies. The reviews also give an opportunity to assess the prices and services of various rental companies.



The beauty of places like Whistler, Frazer Valley etc., can be best experienced leisurely on an ATV. Anyone wanting to rent the ATV has to be 21 years of age and above with a valid driver’s license. Once they furnish their personal details and make their payment they can set off on their Whistler ATV expedition.



About Back Country Rentals

Backcountryrentals.ca is the company to contact for any ATV tours. They have an admirable fleet of vehicles in top condition with the indispensible safety gear. Their affordable prices provide an opportunity to soak in the pleasures of the outdoors without burning a hole in the pocket.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: Vancouver CMA

State: British Columbia

Country: Canada

Contact Name: Paul Sternman

Contact Email: info@backcountryrentals.ca

Complete Address: 20530 Langley Bypass, Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Zip Code: V6Z2R8

Contact Phone: +17788816969

Website: http://backcountryrentals.ca/