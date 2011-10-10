Treadmill Reviews Website Features Top 10 Treadmill Recommendations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2011 -- Elizabeth Kenn wanted to lose a few pounds after the birth of her daughter, so she began a search for the perfect treadmill. After weeks of going through several dozen websites she eventually settled on the Sole F80, but she never forgot how time consuming the process was. According to Kenn, that was her inspiration to start the Treadmill Reviews website at (http://treadmillreviewss.com/).



Treadmill Reviews features a top 10 treadmills list, including ratings of several brands like: Nordic Track, ProForm, Merit Fitness, Horizon Fitness, LifeSpan, Schwinn and others. The affiliate site carries articles to help potential buyers figure out what type of treadmill they need, including a frequently asked questions page.



“Anyone who has researched a feature-filled product like a treadmill knows how time consuming the process can be. Each treadmill review on my site lists both the pros and cons, so it’s not just one big love fest,” laughed Kenn. “I wanted to create a site that was objective but also comprehensive enough for potential buyers to find something and be able to buy it on the spot for the lowest price.”



Kenn expressed that she gets a lot of visitors who are looking for a cheap treadmill, but that her site showcases machines in a variety of price ranges. Visitors to the site can compare prices between several different online stores or compare features, depending on the type of workout they’re looking for.



To read Kenn’s top 10 treadmill reviews or to view prices, visit her site at (http://treadmillreviewss.com).



About TreadmillReviewss.com

The Treadmill Reviews website features a combination of tips for choosing a treadmill, reviews and a top 10 listing of their treadmill recommendations. The site covers brands like Bowflex, Nautilus, Proform, Horizon Fitness, Weslo and several others. Visitors to the site can also compare prices treadmills from different vendors.