Mayan City Found in NE Arizona by Treasure Hunters

Historians and Researchers are beginning to slowly release information and documentation of a 7 year research, investigation and exploration project commissioned out of the United Kingdom. The project originally began in the Archives of Seville in Spain, with a document and ancient map attributed to Spanish Explorer and Conquistador Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar (1550–1626), and as a result modern day Indian Jones' who are equipped like G.I. Joes have discovered something that could change the way the colonization of the Americas is thought of.



Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar (1550–1626) was a Spanish explorer, colonial governor of the New Spain province of New Mexico, and founder of various settlements in the present day southwest of the United States. Throughout Spanish records there are indications that the Mayan, Toltec or even the Olmec peoples may of once made their home in what is now North America, specifically, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. Throughout history we have been taught these civilizations were relegated to Mexico, Central America and South America. But recorded history may be wrong and we might find that the ancient legends contradicting such just may be fact and not fanciful fictions. Researchers and Scientist for the secretive Cacheology Society and Institute of the United Kingdom are just now starting to release information and invite independent researchers to verify the discovery. Cacheology is the emerging discipline of documenting and verifying Lost Legends, Civilizations and Treasures. But the real issue at question is why are Spanish, Mayan, Toltec and Olmec markers and monoliths located in one hidden quarter mile canyon location? Why would so many different era and civilizations stone tributes be in such a small location?



Of the scarce information released thus far, the CSI- UK contracted with a group of well known professional treasure hunters, known as TreasureForce; to equip, conduct and manage expeditions into the targeted area. Apparently there have been four different expeditions into the area, two recon missions and two being expensive expeditions. The goal was to try to correlate and validate the ancient map and journal information from Onate to modern day maps and actual recon on the ground. From reports, the group found all the markers and they seem to of found more than they bargained for. The site, which has been confirmed, seems to be a complex that ranges from Spanish Conquistador symbols and artifacts, back to Aztec and or Mayan artifacts and then makes another leap back all the way to the Olmec era. Expect a flurry of reports and whitepapers to start emerging soon. It will be interesting to read all the findings and get more details. The exact location of the find is being kept secret and has only been narrowed down to the Four Corners region of Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. Historians say the site has been protected using what they are calling a 3-D protocol, meaning protecting the find, area and environment from (1) Diggers, (2) Desecration, and or (3) Demolition.



Some limited video archive clips of the expedition and find have been released on YouTube. The expedition is expected to be released as a broadcast event and several research books within the United States and several other participating countries.



