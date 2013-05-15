Treasure on Balmoral Is Set to Be an Iconic Development

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Treasure on Balmoral spells home at its best. Towering amidst beautiful lush greeneries in the prestigious District 10, the freehold development Treasure on Balmoral serves the beauty of spaciousness and tranquility—a restful sanctuary for those who expect the best of home.



Treasure on Balmoral is situated within the prime Goodwood Hill Neighborhood, serving the residents with ultimate serenity, breathtaking treetop and city views, and radiant natural lighting. Each of the 48 luxury units is designed to create a maximum level of convenience through the generous space and top-quality fittings, not forgetting the condo facilities like the fully-equipped gymnasium, medication deck, and hydrotherapy pool that all help find the balance of life. Advantageously located in the prime District 10, the project also has the vibrant Orchard Road as its neighbor, spreading a great number of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations all around. Prestigious membership clubs and reputable schools are surrounding, and traveling is piece of cake with the major expressways and MRT Stations a short walk away.



Serving such ultimate convenience at both sides of the door, Treasure on Balmoral condo speaks more than just a prominent address. It realizes the dream of a balanced life without losing the convenience of city living, making it a perfect home to treasure.



New Condo Launch



Situated on Balmoral Road in the prestigious District 10, Treasure at Balmoral is located within the notable Goodwood Hill neighborhood, with the famous Orchard Road shopping belt only a stone’s throw away and established schools all around. For traveling, driving to the other parts of the city is easy with major expressways like CTE and major roads like Bukit Timah Road in service. Residents of Treasure on Balmoral are also served with the upcoming Stevens MRT Station and the Newton MRT Station, all reachable within a short walk.



Treasure on Balmoral is a home where life meets balance. Enjoy a tranquil stay-at-home experience with lush greeneries surrounding, together with the cosmopolitan city views that sooth eyes and mind. Leisure time is enjoyed at its best with great facilities like the clubhouse, poolside entertainment deck, barbeque pavilion, and countless health and wellness facilities such as the fully-equipped gym, aqua gym, hydromassage pool, lap pool, steam rooms, meditation deck, foot reflexology path, and fitness alcove.



Each unit of Treasure on Balmoral is planned carefully to serve efficient and functional layouts for the residents. The limited number of units allows every apartment to be conveniently spacious, along with the maximization of landscaped views, cool cross ventilation, and also natural lighting. To guarantee residents of satisfaction in every single moment at home, every unit in Treasure on Balmoral is also complemented with exclusive and stylish fittings and furnishes from top brands that include Blum, Gaggenau, Gira, Laufen, and Hansgrohe.



Located in one of the most-sought after residential areas in Singapore, Treasure on Balmoral serves the residents with great choices of shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. The hip Orchard Road shopping paradise is seated right next door, with numbers of great malls like ION Orchard, Takashimaya, Paragon, and many other amenities like restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and banks. Residents can also head down to the Newton Circus nearby to enjoy culinary adventure with some famous local foods.



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located near Treasure On Balmoral: Raffles Girls’ Secondary School, Chinese International School Singapore (CNIS), Anglo Chinese Primary School, Anglo Chinese (Barker Road) Secondary School, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Chatsworth International, Barker Road Methodist Church Kindergarten.



As a rare freehold development, Treasure on Balmoral comes as a perfect investment when other projects in Singapore nowadays commonly come with 99-year leaseholds. It is located in District 10—a premium address with the famous Orchard Road right next door, along with reputable schools and prestigious member clubs like Tanglin Club, The American Club, and many more surrounding. With all these, Treasure on Balmoral surely makes the perfect choice for either own stay or investment, promising a high return yield for the investors.



For Treasure on Balmoral floor plan, please refer to http://treasure-on-balmoral.officialnewlaunch.com/



About Official New Launch

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the new condo property and new condo well before visiting the actual sales gallery.

email : info@officialnewlaunch.com

Singapore