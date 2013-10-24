Treasures Auctions Launches Trustworthy Websites for Purchasing Precious Items

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Online shopping is continuously growing in popularity because of the convenience that it brings to its customers. Shoppers get to select from an endless list of items, get to choose the exact one that they want, and pay for their purchases and shipping – all from the comfort of their living room sofa, through their computer, tablet, or phone.



However, online shopping also makes shoppers prone to scams and fake descriptions. What’s in the picture might not be the real item, or the listing could contain false information. Because people are not able to manually hold and inspect the item before they make their purchase, buying from trusted online sellers is certainly a requirement so that they won’t be throwing away their money.



This becomes especially important if they wish to buy precious items, including gemstones and jewelry. People should buy them from trusted online sellers for precious items, or else they might be getting glass bits and cheap crystals in their package instead of diamonds and gemstones.



Treasures Auctions is a conglomerate of websites created specifically to become a trusted online seller for precious items. It is composed of five divisions:



- Opal Auctions

- Gem Rock Auctions

- Jewelry Auctions

- Gemstones Auctions

- Coins Auctions



These five divisions offer nothing but the best quality items that are listed for bidding. Opal Auctions, Gem Rock Auctions and Jewelry Auctions promise 100% natural, non-synthetic items for opals, gem rocks and jewelry. Gemstones Auctions feature the best 100% synthetic man-made gemstones. Lastly, Coins Auctions have the rarest and most valuable coins up for bids.



These items are unique and great investments because they appreciate or increase their value over time, unlike other precious items that see their resale prices drop as time passes.



About Treasures Auctions

Treasures Auctions is a trusted online seller for precious items because the sellers on each of its websites are first verified for authenticity. Most of the sellers are either miners or wholesalers, all with high product knowledge to ensure that the bidder is well-informed of the item, as opposed to sellers on other websites that do not need any authentication for the products that they sell.



“I have been very satisfied buying from Treasures Auctions. says Bonnie Rosales. “The fact that it only features verified sellers has increased my confidence. My great purchase experience has encouraged me in coming back to the website for repeat purchases.”



Readers can Visit their websites at Opal Auctions, Gem Rock Auctions, Jewelry Auctions, Gemstones Auctions, and Coins Auctions to learn more about Treasures Auctions deals for precious items.



Contact Information:

Joi De Vera

Info@new-media.biz

Phone 650 587 5883

San Francisco, CA 94101, USA