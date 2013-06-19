Treasures Hidden in Coca Leaves

Quillabamba, Peru -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Coca leaves contain a mixture of minerals, vitamins and alkaloids of positive action for our health and daily activity. The alkaloids belong to the tropine series, together with atropine and scopolamine. Coca leaves alkaloids are a mix of ecgonines, propynes and hygrines.



Scientific research on coca leaves in Peru and at Harvard University show that the leaves present more quantities of calories, proteins, fiber, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamin A and riboflavine than an average of fifty Latin American vegetables. Its calcium levels are even higher than cow’s milk. It also showed that while Andean chew coca leaves in the same way they ancestors did many centuries ago, not only do they absorb the alkaloids, but also vitamins A and B in high amounts.



One should not mistake coca for cocaine. Coca leaves are naturally ingested by mouth, while cocaine hydrochloride are inhaled or smoked for recreation and eventually results in addiction. In its natural state, the coca leave is a complete supplement with beneficial properties.



Although studies conclude that coca leaves contain a high amount of proteins, they are not easily assimilated like other vegetable proteins.



In recent year, coca leaves have been finely-milled to obtain coca flour, a green powder, mainly in Peru. Its elements and properties are the same as those of natural coca leaves. Such powder or flour can be used daily in juices and beverages like a nutrional supplement, or be added to cakes, candies and chocolates.



It is convenient to mention, at this time, the research work about the therapeutic value of coca leaves done by Dr. Andrew T. Weil, of the United States. There he states after several trials and tests that coca leaves are useful to treat several common gastrointestinal ailments, and could be used to reinforce weight reduction and fitness programs. The paper highlights its effective action as a fast-working anti-depressives, and as carbohydrate metabolism regulator, pointing out that, as a natural leaf, it does not produce toxicity or addiction.



In this way, coca tea, commonly known as mate de coca, in filter tea bags have been expended and consumed for many years in Peru and Bolivia. They are in use mostly to relief stomach pain and intestinal problems, as well as for altitude and motion sickness, among many other practical uses. Similarly, to tea, the infusion of chopped coca leaves in hot water is commonly ingested.



In conclusion, coca leaves offer consumers many benefits as body function regulator, anti stress and anti-fatigue natural product, mood stabilizer, and integral source of calcium and other micro-nutrients required for human healthy life.For more information please visit: http://nutriperu.com/coca-tea/1372-coca-tea-del-valle-premium-100-tea-bags.html.



