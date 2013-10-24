Treat Abdominal Obesity with Exercise and Nutrition

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Research has shown that excess abdominal fat is not only a frustration when trying to improve one’s appearance, but it can also put a person at increased risk of developing a variety of health conditions. Because of this, there are certain nutritional guidelines and exercise suggestions a person can follow to reduce fat in the abdomen and lower their risk of various diseases.



Recent research done by physicians at the Montreal Heart Institute and released by the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress has suggested that nutritional counseling for patients and following the Mediterranean diet can improve heart health in those who do struggle with abdominal obesity. The study authors noted that other interventions do have a positive impact, but the longest study done has involved monitoring patients following the Mediterranean diet.



The exercise programs focused on high-intensity interval trainings for participants involved in the study. Overall, participants experienced an eight-centimeter reduction in weight circumference, a reduction in blood pressure and an aerobic fitness improvement of over 15 percent in the first nine months of the study. Blood sugar levels were also improved in patients with diabetes.



Participants engaged in high-intensity interval training programs two to three times per week, combining this activity with the Mediterranean diet guidelines of consuming vegetables, grains, fish and plenty of olive oil. Study authors also noted that the longer a person followed the program, the more their overall health improved.



The importance of proper nutrition and other healthy lifestyle behaviors cannot be understated. Reports released by the Heart and Stroke Foundation in early 2013 suggested that a sedentary lifestyle can result in a reduction of life expectancy by up to four years, poor diet could take three years off a person’s life. It’s never too late to get started, and a nutritional counselor can advise the best diet plan to suit a person’s particular palate and nutritional needs.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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