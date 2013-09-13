Thinning Hair and Baldness Affecting Younger and Younger Patients Says Dr. Seymour Weaver

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- A disproportionate number of African American women are facing the challenge of thinning hair and permanent baldness. And this condition is affecting women and younger ages. In his new book Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide, Dr. Seymour Weaver addresses the idea of treating women at earlier ages in order to prevent hair loss over a lifetime.



"The goal is for every individual that has preventable permanent baldness to have it prevented,"says Dr. Weaver. Dr. Weaver went on to say, "For example when I see an 18 year old who already has sixty percent of her hair missing on her scalp and it was gone at age twelve, perhaps 90-95% of her hair could have been saved had she been treated early. I recommend early detection, early diagnosis and early treatment to avoid permanent long-term baldness over a lifetime," stated Dr. Weaver.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is a board certified dermatologist and black hair medical expert with over 30 years of experience. He has treated thousands of individuals with hair loss and a wide variety of scalp disorders. He is specifically recognized for his expertise in ethnic dermatology and treating skin of color as well as a leading authority in the hair loss community.



Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.BlackHairLossGuide.com and http://www.DrWDermatology.com and http://medicalhairprofessionals.com/.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide/.