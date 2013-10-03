Treating Heart Disease with Exercise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The British Medical Journal released a review showing exercise could be just as useful as medication in treating heart disease, and should be included as a comparison when testing out new prescription drugs.



The study, conducted by Harvard and Stanford universities, found no definitive difference in patients with coronary heart disease and prediabetes when the sole benefits of exercise were compared with the use of prescription medication. In fact, the study showed that in patients recovering from a stroke exercise was more effective than treatment with prescription medication.



The research analyzed roughly 340,000 participants suffering from coronary heart disease and pre-diabetic conditions. Researchers specified “In cases where drug options provide only modest benefit, patients deserve to understand the relative impact that physical activity might have on their condition.”



The review also stressed previous confirmations that a large component to overall human health is regular exercise. While cardiovascular disease remains the world’s number one killer, with approximately 17 million deaths per year, the World Health Organization added that physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality. Inactivity is estimated to cause around 3.2 million deaths each year around the world.



Moderate physical activity such as walking, cycling, or participating in sports can increase health in participants, and reduce the growing need for various types of medical or pharmaceutical interventions. Diseases exercise can treat include cardiovascular issues, diabetes, colon and breast cancer, and depression. Experts in the United States estimate half of adults will be obese by the year 2030 unless changes can be made in our collective lifestyles.



While becoming more active can seem like a challenge, as little as thirty minutes of physical activity per day can add years to one’s life. The activity does not have to be done in a single stretch; other studies released have shown that little spurts of activity, or simply moving around more during the day can still provide the recommended 30 minutes of activity per day.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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