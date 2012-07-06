Fast Market Research recommends "Treatment Algorithms: Dyslipidemia - Statin monotherapies dominate the market but uncontrolled lipid levels remain an issue" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Datamonitor estimates the antidyslipidemic drug-treated population at 73.5 million patients across the seven major markets, with the majority having high cholesterol as opposed to hypertriglyceridemia alone. Statins are the dominant treatment for high cholesterol while fibrates are more used for hypertriglyceridemia. Lipid control is an unmet need in a high proportion of drug-treated patients.
Report Scope
- Follow patient segmentation and treatment pathways for dyslipidemia across the seven major markets.
- Gain insight into the most commonly used therapies for pure hypercholesterolemia, pure hypertriglyceridemia, and mixed hyperlipidemia.
- Understand prescribing trends and their affect on treatment regimens.
- Identify unmet needs, especially within dyslipidemic sub-populations, which represent market opportunities.
- Understand the impact of generic entry on the antidyslipidemic market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Not all patients are available for drug therapy due to the low diagnosis rate, low compliance rates, and therapeutic lifestyle management as the first line of treatment. Only 43% of dyslipidemia patients are reported diagnosed within the seven major markets.
The type of dyslipidemia that a patient is diagnosed with impacts on the treatment regimen used. Statin monotherapy dominates where the target lipid is low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This is due to statins' superior proven efficacy in lowering both target lipid levels and cardiovascular disease risk.
Three months after the Lipitor went off patent in the US, primary care physicians were prescribing generics to 35% of their atorvastatin-treated patients, with some patients being switched from other branded statin Crestor. Brand erosion is likely to increase with further generic competition
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which antidyslipidemics drug classes and molecules are prescribed for each dyslipidemia subgroup in each of the seven major markets?
- What factors influence physician prescribing decisions?
- What are the highest priority needs in the Dyslipidemia market?
- What impact will generic atorvastatin have on physician prescribing of Lipitor (atorvastatin, Pfizer) and Crestor (rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca)?
- What co-morbidities and co-indications are prevalent in dyslipidemia patients to impact prescribing decisions?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Treatment Algorithms: Type 2 Diabetes - Novel classes drive fragmentation of treatment choices in type 2 diabetes
- Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Patent Expiry of Lipitor in 2011 will Negatively Impact Dyslipidemia Market Value
- Treatment Algorithms: Rectal Cancer - Inclusion of chemoradiation can influence treatment and prescribing trends
- R&D Trends: Non-Insulin Antidiabetics - What opportunities remain for the vast pipeline in the crowded diabetes market?
- Treatment Algorithms: Colon Cancer - Treatment dictated by stage, prior therapy, and reimbursement
- Generics in Cardiovascular Diseases Market to 2018 - Loss of Lipitor Market Exclusivities and Impending Patent Expirations of Plavix to Drive Generic Substitution
- Dyslipidemia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Respiratory Diseases and Arthritis Continue to Dominate
- Treatment Algorithms: Psoriasis - Prescribing trends mirror guidelines
- Treatment Algorithms: Schizophrenia - New antipsychotic launches underwhelm