Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Datamonitor estimates the antidyslipidemic drug-treated population at 53.2 million patients in the Chinese market, with obesity and diabetes the most common co-morbidities. Statins are the dominant treatment for high cholesterol while fibrates are more used for hypertriglyceridemia. Traditional Chinese medicines are the second most popular choice to treat hypercholesterolemia.
Scope
- Follow patient segmentation and treatment pathways for dyslipidemia in China.
- Gain insight into the most commonly used therapies in China for pure hypercholesterolemia, pure hypertriglyceridemia, and mixed hyperlipidemia.
- Understand prescribing trends and their affect on treatment regimens.
- Identify unmet needs, especially within dyslipidemic sub-populations, which represent market opportunities in China.
Highlights
Not all patients are available for drug treatment due to the low diagnosis rate, low compliance rates, and therapeutic lifestyle management as the first line of treatment. Only 43% of dyslipidemia patients are reported diagnosed in China.
In China, statins dominate treatment regimens (monotherapies and combination therapies) for both pure hypercholesterolemia (82% of patients) and mixed hyperlipidemia (76% of patients).
The extremely low awareness of dyslipidemia was reflected in Datamonitor's physician survey, in which physicians put "more studies to provide evidence" and "improve patient awareness" on top of the list of unmet clinical needs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which antidyslipidemics drug classes and molecules are prescribed for each dyslipidemia subgroup in China?
- What factors influence Chinese physician prescribing decisions?
- What are the highest priority needs in the Chinese dyslipidemia market?
- What co-morbidities and co-indications are prevalent in dyslipidemia patients to impact prescribing decisions?
