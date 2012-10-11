New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Treatment Algorithms: Osteoporosis - A condition plagued by low diagnosis and treatment rates, low compliance, and the side effects of the key bisphosphonate class"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), osteoporosis is defined as a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, with a consequent increase in bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture.
Scope
- Datamonitor's comprehensive treatment algorithms includes latest primary research showing physician-reported presentation and diagnosis rates.
- Gain insight into the most commonly used treatments across osteoporosis subgroups and find out how prescription habits differ between countries.
- Understand factors influencing prescribing habits in each market and read about unmet clinical needs.
Highlights
With an increasingly aging population, bone loss and associated fragility fractures become progressively more important for healthcare providers and society; bone loss as the cause of fragility fractures is a modifiable risk. The market for anti-osteoporotic drugs is therefore growing and becoming more attractive.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Disease awareness is relatively low and may negatively affect presentation rates. Improving awareness could achieve increased presentation and therefore diagnosis rates, a way of growing the market faster.
Diagnoses are mostly based on primary assessment from general practitioners, combined with the use of additional diagnostic techniques such as bone densitometry. Referrals to specialists occur in less than a third of cases for patients in first-line therapy.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the presentation and diagnosis rates in osteoporosis for each of the seven major markets?
- Which drugs are most commonly prescribed for each of the three osteoporosis severities and what factors influence physician prescribing decisions?
- What usually causes therapy changes and to what extent do osteoporosis patients get referred on to specialists?
- What are the highest priority needs in the osteoporosis market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Osteoarthritis Market to Decline with Patent Expiry of Celebrex in 2014
- Treatment Algorithms: Dyslipidemia - Statin monotherapies dominate the market but uncontrolled lipid levels remain an issue
- Pain Management Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Price Competition to Intensify Following Patent Expiries of Lyrica and Cymbalta
- Treatment Algorithms: Dyslipidemia in China - Statins dominate but traditional Chinese medicines play a role
- Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (CTIC) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Treatment Algorithms: Schizophrenia - New antipsychotic launches underwhelm
- Antivirals Market to 2016 - Antiretroviral Agents and Combination Therapies to be Major Drivers HIV and Hepatitis C Markets
- Prescribing Trends in Opioids - Driven by Efficacy Advantages, Opioids to Remain the Mainstay of Breakthrough Pain Management
- Treatment Algorithms: Psoriasis - Prescribing trends mirror guidelines
- Treatment Algorithms: Type 2 Diabetes - Novel classes drive fragmentation of treatment choices in type 2 diabetes