Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Prescribing trends reveal that patients with PHN are typically initiated on monotherapy. Since no single therapy provides sufficient efficacy, physicians increasingly turn to combination therapy at later lines of treatment to optimize patient outcomes. Lyrica (pregabalin; Pfizer) leads the market, with the recent market entrant Gralise (extended-release gabapentin) struggling to make an impact.
Scope
- Gain insight into patient presentation, diagnosis, and treatment rates and understand which physician types are responsible for management of PHN.
- Quantify the PHN population across the seven major markets by pain severity (mild, moderate, and severe).
- Understand which drug treatments are the most commonly prescribed and how this differs across line of therapy and geographic region.
- Analyze the class, formulation, and brand prescribing trends in the seven major markets.
- Understand the response rate of patients across three lines of therapy and rates of progression from first to second and third lines of therapy.
Highlights
Following first-line therapy, combination therapies become the mainstay of treatment regimens for the management of PHN, as physicians attempt to optimize therapeutic outcomes. Therefore positioning treatments as adjuvant therapy represents a key opportunity for drug developers.
With the vast majority of patients prescribed anticonvulsants as first-line therapy, this treatment class represents the key competition to prospective market entrants. Widespread, off-label prescribing of antidepressants also represents a significant competitive barrier within the PHN market.
Lyrica (pregabalin; Pfizer) is the leading brand in the PHN market. Generally, branded products are well received in the market, accounting for the majority of treatments prescribed at first-line therapy.
- What drugs are the most commonly prescribed for the management of PHN in each of the seven major markets?
- What are the current PHN market dynamics and the competitive landscape in terms of patient numbers?
- How can drug developers optimize patient share and position new products appropriately within the PHN market?
- Which physician types are primarily responsible for PHN prescribing decisions and are therefore key targets for marketing efforts for PHN treatments?
- What proportion of patients responds to first-line therapy and what proportion progress to second and third lines of therapy?
