Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The rectal cancer pipeline has grown as pharmaceutical companies are attracted by the high incidence and success of other developers. Cytotoxics will remain an integral part of treatment, but with key brands expected to come off patent over the forecast period and the approval of new therapies, treatment of this growing market is set to evolve.
The standard of care for Stage I-III rectal cancer is based around surgical resection. The use of radiotherapy-based treatment increases with stage, with 66% of Stage IIIc patients treated with surgery and chemoradiation. However, Japanese physicians interviewed indicated that they did not use chemoradiation.
First-line treatment of metastatic rectal cancer is based on chemotherapy. Datamonitor's survey indicated that 85% of Stage IV patients receive treatment containing chemotherapy, and 34% receive chemotherapy without any additional therapy. The use of chemoradiation in the first-line setting can impact treatment choices in the second-line.
Datamonitor's survey indicated that the use of targeted therapies in the first- and second-line settings will increase. Increasing pressure to demonstrate cost-effectiveness of drugs and anticipated approval of new targeted therapies means the use of companion diagnostics will play an increasingly important role in the treatment of rectal cancer
