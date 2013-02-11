Treatment: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in China - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Treatment: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in China provides a great commercial opportunity for pharmaceutical companies. Datamonitor surveyed 60 pulmonary oncologists treating NSCLC in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) to gain insight into NSCLC diagnosis, patient segmentation, treatment patterns, and prescribing influences.
Scope
- Disease overview assessing etiology, risk factors, symptoms, and patient segmentation.
- In-depth analysis of most common treatment types according to stage at diagnosis and patient characteristics.
Report Highlights
NSCLC treatment algorithms differ in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China, meaning that pharmaceutical companies will need to adjust their marketing strategies accordingly if they are to succeed in market access and distribution in the country.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the treatment strategies and prescribing trends of 60 physicians treating NSCLC across China.
- Assess NSCLC market potential by identifying where treatment options are not fulfilling patient needs and how physicians select drugs in China.
